Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx over the weekend of Feb. 20-22, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx over the weekend of Feb. 20-22, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)

VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

A Burns Lake man is turning heads after taking a lynx by the scruff after it broke in and attacked his chicken coop.

In a video Chris Paulson sent to Lakes District News, he can be seen holding up the lynx, which is making low-sounding growl.

“Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,” Paulson said, before turning the camera to dead chickens lying at the entrance to the coop.

Paulson was just returning home after a cross-country ski on Sunday (Feb. 21) and was headed up the hill to feed his horses when he heard a ruckus coming from his chicken coop. As he went closer, he saw the lynx inside.

According to Paulson, the lynx wasn’t very big and he could see how focused it was on the chickens. A couple of chickens were already killed by the time he got to the coop, and the wild cat seemed intent on killing them all.

That’s when Paulson entered and grabbed the lynx by the back of his neck.

“I could’ve probably gotten really scratched but he was facing away from me and if he had really started to struggle, I would have just thrown him out the door but he didn’t struggle at all; he just went really passive, just like his mum picking him up,” he said.

For Paulson, who has grown up in the area with wildlife, this was a non-event but it was definitely exciting according to him.

Lynx, with thick fur and conspicuously large, well-furred paws, are common in northern B.C. The reclusive animal, which normally avoids humans and populated areas, weighs roughly seven to 15 kilograms.

If you come across a lynx, officials say that to face the animal and talk firmly while slowly backing away. Do not run as a cat’s instinct is to chase and never offer it food.

“I don’t suggest anyone to do what I did. Avoidance is the thing to do but I assessed the situation and I didn’t feel threatened at all,” said Paulson, who is used to such encounters in the bush.

To top it, the lynx had a mouthful of feathers and chicken parts which he didn’t want to give up and that made him an even lesser threat to Paulson, he said.

Earlier this year, conservation officers trapped a lynx in Kamloops after multiple residential sightings. The wild cat was taken to the local BC Wildlife Park for assessment.

Paulson put the lynx in a large empty dog kennel he had and the animal just settled in there peacefully, he said.

The animal was released back into the wild later in the day.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Wildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID variants at 7 B.C. schools as weekend sees 1,428 new infections, 8 deaths
Next story
RCMP investigating suspicious incident at Port Alberni McDonald’s

Just Posted

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
RCMP investigating suspicious incident at Port Alberni McDonald’s

RCMP remind people to call them immediately

Wounded Warriors runner Marissa Morison, representing BC Ambulance Service, runs through Sooke, B.C. on Feb. 7, 2021 during a practice run for the main event. The Vancouver Island run has been tentatively rescheduled to April 11-18. (PHOTO COURTESY JOHN PENNER, JOHN’S PHOTOGRAPHY)
Wounded Warriors reschedule run to April

Annual February relay run forced to postpone due to COVID-19

NIC’s Port Alberni campus is located on Roger Street. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Registration open for virtual North Island College graduation

2020 and 2021 graduates can have photos taken in grad regalia

A new sign went up at Port Alberni’s food hub in mid-January 2021. (TWITTER PHOTO)
Port Alberni food hub opens commercial kitchen space

Businesses, charitable organizations and individuals can use the facility

The Alberni Valley Multiplex houses twin rinks and is home to the BC Hockey League Alberni Valley Bulldogs. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Cause of faulty AV Multiplex ammonia readings solved

Facility will reopen Sunday morning (Feb. 21) for regular programming

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
COVID variants at 7 B.C. schools as weekend sees 1,428 new infections, 8 deaths

There are 4,560 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

Nanaimo RCMP are asking for public tips to help locate Brian Sutherland, wanted for mischief and uttering threats after allegedly trying to break down a door and smashing a window of a south Nanaimo home last week. (Photo submitted)
Man wanted after allegedly trying to break through door and window of Nanaimo home

Brian Sutherland, 31, wanted for mischief and uttering threats

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Mayor Lorraine Michetti refusing to step down amid calls for her resignation. (Submitted)
Rural B.C. mayor urged to resign after Facebook post against Indigenous people, pipelines

The mayor is refusing to quit, saying the post was taken out of context

Screenshot from a video showing police removing protestors from the BMO building in Vancouver. (Instagram)
Arrests at anti-pipeline protest call Vancouver police actions into question

‘Violent’ arrests of Indigenous youth protesting TMX caught on film

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man in Manning Park. File photo
Search and Rescue helicopter plucks missing Hope man off of mountain top in Manning Park

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

Chemainus Festival of Murals Society president Tom Andrews displays the Chemainus Dollars $10 bill with the same scene on it as The Native Heritage mural. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Chemainus Dollars revert to being strictly souvenirs on April 5

Unique currency spendable in Chemainus becoming a collectible only

A female bald eagle suffering from lead poisoning found at Shelter Point Distillery is currently receiving treatment at the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS). Screenshot/Shelter Point TikTok
VIDEO: Eagle rescued at Vancouver Island distillery suffering from lead poisoning

The eagle’s recovery is currently “touch and go”

Most Read