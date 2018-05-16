VIDEO: Fatal shooting at gas station ambush in Langley

Soon after a shooting, fire crews put out a truck fire on the Surrey/Langley border

A man died in hospital after a gang-style shooting at the gas station at 232nd Street by Highway 1 Tuesday night.

The man was shot in a Range Rover that was parked at a pump. A witness reports that bystanders performed CPR on the victim until emergency crews arrived

A short time later, a truck was found engulfed in flames at 196th Street and 83rd Avenue. It is not known whether the two incidents are connected.

IHIT is now leading the investigation.

#IHIT is in #LangleyBC this morning after a shooting at a gas station at 232 ST and 72 AVE last night has left one man dead. Contact #IHIIT w/ info. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) May 16, 2018

