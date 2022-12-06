Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in a gun violence roundtable at Rexdale Community Centre in Etobicoke, Ont., on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin

VIDEO: Feds working to get list ‘right’ on gun control, says PM

Critics say firearms legislation not just targeting criminals

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa is working to “get that list right” when it comes to banning certain firearms.

Trudeau made the comments on the anniversary of the Polytechnique massacre in Montreal Tuesday (Dec. 6), as his government faces criticism from hunters and others for proposed gun-control legislation.

READ ALSO: Habs’ Price apologizes for timing of pro-gun post, honours 1989 massacre victimsLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Federal Politicsgun controlguns

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. doctors ratify new agreement that includes pay increase, more rural funding
Next story
Two builders fined $6K for contempt after city alleges illegal renovations

Just Posted

A dead chum salmon in the Delta River after it had returned more than 1,000 miles from the ocean to spawn. (Courtesy Photo / Ned Rozell)
Keepers of Cheewaht: Restoring a Vancouver Island ecosystem for generations to come

Wahmeesh Ken Watts, Tseshaht First Nation elected chief councillor, offers a prayer at the celebration of Sage Haven Society’s second stage housing project on Nov. 25 in the foyer at Port Alberni City Hall. To his left is Josie Osborne, Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA. On his right are Tracy Melis and Hareena Gillis. (HEATHER WARREN/ Alberni Valley News)
Sage Haven Society, BC Housing celebrate housing project in Port Alberni

The King Edward Liquor Store is located in the 3600-block of Third Avenue in Port Alberni, B.C. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP investigating series of robberies

(File photo)
Stabbing leaves one dead, several injured in Port Alberni