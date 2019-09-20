VIDEO: Fire destroys Williams Lake strip club targeted by past arson attempts

Downtown fire appears to have spread to New World Cafe next to Diamonds and Dust. Angie Mindus photo
Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department battle a blaze in downtown Williams Lake Friday morning. Angie Mindus photo
Angie Mindus photo
Angie Mindus photo

A Friday morning fire has destroyed a historic Williams Lake building that houses a strip club which has been targeted by multiple attempts of arson in recent months.

About 25 firefighters from the Williams Lake Fire Department were on scene at about 5:40 a.m. working to put out the blaze while RCMP secured the block.

Deputy Fire Chief Rob Warnock said no one has been injured in the fire and crews remain on scene as of 9:20 a.m., working hard to contain the blaze.

Firefighters took to the roof of the nearby barber shop attempting to keep the fire from spreading to the neighbouring building, New World Cafe at 72 Oliver St., as well as Caribou Ski Source for Sports on the other side.

Smoke could be seen billowing up above New World Cafe.

In the back of Diamonds and Dust, the fire had not reached the small house at the back entrance.

The business has been the target of multiple close-call arson attempts this year, but each time employees and firefighters were able to put out the fires.

WATCH: RCMP confirm they are investigating downtown fire at Diamonds and Dust as arson

More to come.

Most Read