A man has been arrested after a chaotic series of events Wednesday (June 1, 2022) that ended with one man being stabbed in a Vancouver gas station. (Screenshot from Reddit)

VIDEO: Man with large blade attacks another in morning stabbing at Vancouver gas station

A man suffered non-life threatening injuries, police say

One man is in hospital and another arrested after a stabbing at a Vancouver gas station, with the disturbing events caught on video by a witness.

Vancouver police have confirmed to Black Press Media that the attack happened at Hastings and Skeena streets Wednesday morning (June 1).

Video posted on online forum Reddit shows a man holding a large blade running through the gas station parking lot as onlookers yell for him to stay back.

The man can be heard saying “they are going to kill me anyway, I’m going down.”

The victim can also be heard screaming in pain as the man attempts to leave on a motorcycle before he lies down on the street with his hands out.

Police say the man was arrested, and more details will soon be released.

More to come.

