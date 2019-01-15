VIDEO: Mattress fire at Cowichan Hospital under investigation

The Cowichan District Hospital was locked down on Tuesday afternoon due to a fire incident.

Island Health representative Meribeth Burton said the fire started in a mattress in a room on a patient ward on the fourth floor at approximately 2:30 p.m., but it was quickly put out by the hospital’s protective services staff.

The smouldering mattress was tossed out the window onto the grass below, adjacent to the emergency room entrance, and any trace of the fire were extinguished.

Burton said the fire alarm went off and firefighters from the South End fire department were soon on the scene to ensure there was no chance the fire could reignite and spread.

The building remained locked down, but not evacuated, until the firefighters gave the green light to reopen the building at about 3:30 p.m.

“No one was injured, but 12 patients on the fourth floor had to be moved to other parts of the hospital due to the smoke and particulate matter in the air,” Burton said.

“We’re hoping to have the patients back in their regular rooms by this evening. The incident is currently under police investigation.”