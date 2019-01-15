VIDEO: Mattress fire at Cowichan Hospital under investigation

The Cowichan District Hospital was locked down on Tuesday afternoon due to a fire incident.

Island Health representative Meribeth Burton said the fire started in a mattress in a room on a patient ward on the fourth floor at approximately 2:30 p.m., but it was quickly put out by the hospital’s protective services staff.

The smouldering mattress was tossed out the window onto the grass below, adjacent to the emergency room entrance, and any trace of the fire were extinguished.

Burton said the fire alarm went off and firefighters from the South End fire department were soon on the scene to ensure there was no chance the fire could reignite and spread.

The building remained locked down, but not evacuated, until the firefighters gave the green light to reopen the building at about 3:30 p.m.

“No one was injured, but 12 patients on the fourth floor had to be moved to other parts of the hospital due to the smoke and particulate matter in the air,” Burton said.

“We’re hoping to have the patients back in their regular rooms by this evening. The incident is currently under police investigation.”

Previous story
Right-wing, neo-Nazi, white supremacist groups an increasing concern: Goodale
Next story
UPDATE: Accused B.C. high school killer found fit to stand trial

Just Posted

BIZ BEAT: Port Alberni pet stores going to the dogs

Animal Ark and Bosley’s add dog washing stations

Second fatal crash occurs in Alberni Valley

Traffic on Highway 4 is being re-routed as investigators are en route

Sproat Lake first responder ‘was a firefighter right until her passing’

Emergency personnel line Port Alberni street with honour guard for one of their own

Port Alberni RCMP officers bear sprayed by suspect

Officers bear sprayed while responding to scene of traffic accident

UPDATE: One confirmed dead in Port Alberni motor vehicle accident

Burde Street remains closed as RCMP’s collision analysis team investigates

TOTEM 64: Alberni’s basketball tournament celebrates history

Both Alberni District Secondary School teams placed third in Totem tournament

Feds poised to bolster RCMP accountability with external watchdog

Long-anticipated move is the latest attempt at rebuilding the force following years of sagging morale

Indigenous energy summit includes session on pipeline ownership options

Steven Saddleback of the Indian Resource Council says a session will feature presentations on financing models

Japanese grand champion Kisenosato retires from sumo

The 32-year-old Kisenosato was the first Japanese-born wrestler in 19 years to gain promotion to sumo’s highest rank

UPDATE: Accused B.C. high school killer found fit to stand trial

Gabriel Klein is accused in the 2016 stabbing death of Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Right-wing, neo-Nazi, white supremacist groups an increasing concern: Goodale

Ten people died in April 2018 when Alek Minassian allegedly drove a rental van down the busy stretch in Toronto

Canadian stock exchanges to conduct lottery for ‘POT’ ticker amid high demand

The symbol became available after fertilizer Potash Corp. officially merged with Agrium Inc. in early 2018

VIDEO: Mattress fire at Cowichan Hospital under investigation

The Cowichan District Hospital was locked down on Tuesday afternoon due to… Continue reading

Celine Dion pulling 1998 R. Kelly collaboration from streaming services

‘I’m Your Angel’ was recorded in 1998

Most Read