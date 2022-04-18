Five orcas went for a swim near some docked boats in the Comox Marina April 17. Photo by Nicky Smiley/Comox Valley Wildlife Sightings

Video: Orcas swimming in Comox Marina

Five orcas gave those at the Comox Marina an extra special Easter Sunday

Five orcas gave those at the Comox Marina an extra special Easter Sunday, as the group put on a show near some docked boats in the town.

Nicky Smiley took video of T049A1, T049B, T049B2, T049B3 and T049B4 and posted the video to the Comox Valley Wildlife Facebook page.

Smiley said the encounter happened in the evening after tracking the orcas through their page during the afternoon.

“The most amazing encounter for those of us lucky enough to be there,” she added.

