Screenshot from a video of a passerby scaring away a black bear that attacked a herd of sheep. (Courtesy of Markus Anastasiades)

VIDEO: Passerby chases off bear after Vancouver Island sheep herd attacked

First bear sighting reported in this Saanich area this month

A black bear attacked a small herd of sheep on Wednesday (July 26), but some were saved by someone yelling at the bear to leave the scene.

At approximately 1 p.m., a passerby witnessed the herd fall victim to the attack in the 4000 block of Prospect Lake Rd. in Saanich.

Thankfully for the sheep herd, the passerby was able to scare the bear away into the nearby forested area. After the attack, the passerby contacted the owner of the farm and was informed that one of the sheep had been injured.

Saanich police are reminding those who have livestock in the surrounding area to be mindful of bears. In this area, this was the first reported bear sighting this month, said police in a statement, and B.C. Conservation Officer Service members have since been notified of the incident.

ALSO READ: Shoe with human remains found on Victoria beach

Animalsbears

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Attack on boy sparks ire in Campbell River; police urge against vigilantism
Next story
Grass fire confrontation leaves woman with potentially life-altering injuries

Just Posted

Alberni Valley Bulldogs captain Chase Klassen helps out with a City of Port Alberni skating program. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ Chase Klassen earns Kyle Turris Community Award

False front in response to Bill C-18. (Black Press Media files)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.

A Port Alberni Black Sheep player makes a long run with the ball deep into the Kelowna Crows’ end of a friendly game in Port Alberni on Friday, July 21, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Host Black Sheep deny Kelowna Crows victory on rugby road trip

Steve Kurath gets some air during an obstacle course at Alberni Motorsports Park on Saturday, July 22. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Offroad racing action returns to Alberni Motorsports Park