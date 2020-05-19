A car was trashed by a black bear in West Trail on Monday. (Trail RCMP photo)

VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

The RCMP report that garbage was locked in the trunk of the car

It’s not safe to leave garbage locked in the boot of a car if a bumbling bear is the instigator of a break-in.

This was the lesson for a Trail resident on Monday who had to call the police for back up after a big black bruin broke into her vehicle and then became trapped inside it.

Not only was it scary to say the least, it’ll come with a price tag as police say the animal caused considerable damage to the car interior.

This case began on Victoria Day, May 18, just before 10 p.m.

That’s when RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the Trail and Greater District detachment received a report of an adult black bear trapped inside a vehicle in the 2100-block of Topping Street.

“RCMP attended and discovered the black bear had managed to open the door to the unlocked vehicle, enter, and subsequently trapped itself as the door swung shut behind it,” the sergeant explained in a Tuesday news brief.

”The RCMP were able to safely open the door with the assistance of a traffic cone and release the bear,” he said, mentioning the bear high-tailed it out of the area.

”The RCMP spoke to the vehicle owner who stated she had placed her garbage in the trunk and was intending to place it out for pick up the next day,” Wicentowich said.

“The RCMP strongly advise homeowners not to place garbage inside their vehicles as it is an attractant. And always lock your vehicle doors as locking the doors will also prevent theft from your vehicle – by bears – and people.”

He says the BC Conservation Service was also notified about the incident.

