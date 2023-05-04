The West Shore RCMP is looking for the driver and any passengers who were in this white car and may have witnessed a carjacking incident in Colwood on April 15. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

VIDEO: Police looking for witnesses after violent carjacking in Greater Victoria

Taxi driver taken to hospital with significant injuries, 18-year-old charged

Police are looking for witnesses to what they called a violent carjacking incident in Colwood.

The West Shore RCMP was called to the 2300-block of Sooke Road shortly after midnight on April 15, responding to a report of an assault and carjacking involving a taxi.

An 18-year-old Colwood resident has been arrested and charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, assaulting a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and mischief to property under $5,000.

“The taxi driver sustained significant injuries and was taken to hospital. Carjackings like this are rare, as the suspect has been identified and arrested we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public,” said Cpl. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP spokesperson, in a statement.

Police believe there are witnesses to this incident who have not come forward. Officers are specifically looking to speak with the driver and any passengers of a white vehicle seen in two separate videos driving past the taxi as the incident is taking place.

The West Shore RCMP released the videos in hopes of finding that driver.

Investigators can be reached at 250-474-2264.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

