VIDEO: Police say driver who crashed into Island business blew five times the legal limit

A man may be facing criminal charges after police say a driver with a blood alcohol content five times the legal limit crashed a car into a Campbell River business earlier this mont.

On Jan. 9 at approximately 7:45 p.m. a newer model white compact car smashed into Adam’s Tarp and Tool.

Campbell River RCMP tested a 26-year-old man they say was the driver, but not the owner, of the vehicle, and found a blood alcohol content over five times the legal limit, Campbell River RCMP media relations office Const. Maury Tyre said in a press release.

Police are recommending criminal charges related to Impaired Operation of a motor vehicle.

If you have information regarding criminal activity, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221. In an emergency please call 911.

