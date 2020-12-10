Nanaimo RCMP are looking for a woman who was caught on camera allegedly stealing a parcel from a porch in central Nanaimo. (Photo submitted)

VIDEO: ‘Porch pirate’ strikes in alleged parcel theft from Nanaimo home

RCMP release video in hopes the public can help identify suspect

Police in Nanaimo have turned to the public for help identifying a woman who was caught on camera allegedly stealing a parcel from a front porch.

The theft happened at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at a home in central Nanaimo, according to an RCMP press release, which said the location of the theft will not be released out of privacy considerations.

The homeowner told police he and his wife were expecting a parcel containing household items that was to be dropped off by a local courier company they’d used numerous times previously. At 9:30 a.m. they received a notification from their home security system that the parcel was delivered, but then another notification came through at 10:45 a.m. that the parcel had been picked up. A check of the security system showed footage of a woman who picked up a parcel and left with it.

The female suspect, approximately 30-35 years old, has long blonde hair and was a passenger in a small blue, four-door vehicle.

“These incidents are expected to increase throughout the holiday season,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release. “Don’t become a victim and use some basic rules around home deliveries.”

Nanaimo RCMP had coincidentally issued a press release Wednesday offering advice for homeowners to guard against parcel thefts by “porch pirates” this holiday season. They suggest people avoid having packages delivered when no one is home, and instead arrange delivery to a workplace, left at the mailing depot or sent to a trusted friend or neighbour.

Anyone with information about the Dec. 9 theft is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency number at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-43981.


Most Read