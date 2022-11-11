Police escort protester who interrupted Victoria Remembrance Day Ceremony from the premises. (Hollie Ferguson/Victoria News Staff)

Police escort protester who interrupted Victoria Remembrance Day Ceremony from the premises. (Hollie Ferguson/Victoria News Staff)

VIDEO: Protester interrupts Remembrance Day ceremony in Victoria

As hundreds gathered for what appeared to be the largest Remembrance Day ceremony outside the B.C. legislature since before the pandemic, police had to react quickly as a loud protester attempted to interrupt the somber event on Friday (Nov. 11).

The man, who was dressed in runners, sweatpants and wearing a black baseball cap – and noticeably not wearing a poppy pinned to his jacket – managed to make his way to the cenotaph area a few minutes before 11:11 a.m. – the time when hundreds of thousands pause each year to honour those who served in past wars.

The protester screamed to the crowd calling on those gathered to “shut down their government” and call for Canada to pull out of NATO.

He went on to criticise how the Canadian government and military have responded to various global conflicts, including the war in Ukraine, between Palestine and Israel and in Africa.

Two police officers were able to grab the man and escort him away from the area.

Mayor Marianne Alto said while everyone has the right to protest, “I do think there are places where that protest is perhaps more appropriate.”

“I don’t think today was that day,” she continued.

Victoria News has reached out to police for further details.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureRemembrance Day

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau en route to Southeast Asia for summits aimed at deeper Indo-Pacific ties
Next story
Ex-nurse donates $3.8M for health unit in Downtown Eastside where she worked in 1950s

Just Posted

Shawn Standley crouches with his support dog, Jo Jo, in their Port Alberni backyard. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
THEN AND NOW: Tour of duty in Afghanistan leaves scars for Port Alberni veteran

Matthew Heneghan and Pte. Colin Wilmot’s enjoyed watching hockey and cheering on the Oilers together. (Contributed)
Column: Remembering my dearest brothers and sisters on November 11

Dan Speed on his motorcycle, his ride of choice now at Greenwood Cemetery’s Field of Honour. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
THEN AND NOW: Commando recalls the ‘glory days’ in Canadian Forces

Retired army reserve veteran Mike Archer stands beside a First World War uniform belonging to his grandfather, Samuel Archer, at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 293. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
THEN AND NOW: Grandson follows grandfather’s military footsteps