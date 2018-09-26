A Qualicum Beach man’s car caught fire this morning (Sept. 26). The man pulled off Highway 19 going north just before the Qualicum Beach exit. — Michael Briones Photo

VIDEO: Qualicum Beach man escapes injury after car bursts into flames

Fire crews arrived quickly to douse the blaze

A Qualicum Beach man escaped injury after his car burst into flames on Wednesday morning.

Driving north on Highway 19, the driver, (who did not wish to provide his name) smelled something burning. He then saw smoke, and witnessed his Toyota Tercel’s hood catch fire.

He quickly pulled over to the side of the road, at the entrance to Qualicum Beach.

Two fire trucks responded and quickly doused the car’s flames.

There was no disruption to traffic.

The driver said he was lucky he was able to pull over quickly and that the car didn’t catch fire when he reached his home.

Previous story
Vancouver Island teacher disciplined for physically restraining five-year-old
Next story
B.C. woman behind Orange Shirt Day pens new book for teachers

Just Posted

Shooters come back from behind for second Alberni Ladies League win

Bombers sit at the top of the standings for Port Alberni’s Ladies Non-Contact Hockey League

Wind-up on the way for Alberni Men’s Golf Club

The weather looks promising for Sunday, Sept. 30

ARTS AROUND: Learn watercolour basics at Port Alberni workshop

Victoria artist Joanne Thomas will host one-day workshop

Alberni Pacific Railway temporarily halted

Technical Safety BC discovers ‘regulatory violations’

BCHL: Bulldogs see fourth straight loss at BCHL showcase

Alberni Valley Bulldogs on the road again this weekend

Alberni Teens Can Rock band Stranger Than Fiction releases first single

Port Alberni group has been performing since 2016

VIDEO: Qualicum Beach man escapes injury after car bursts into flames

Fire crews arrived quickly to douse the blaze

Vancouver Island teacher disciplined for physically restraining five-year-old

B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation releases resolution agreement for September 2017 incident

Passenger files claim puppy ate pot on BC Ferries

BC Ferries shares cleaning protocols of public spaces onboard

The carbon tax breakdown: Understanding the issues around the policy tool

The Prime Minister has committed to carbon taxes on provinces without own form of emissions pricing

B.C. inmate charged with murder of teen girl in 11-year cold case

Katelyn Marie Noble disappeared in Saskatchewan in 2007

Likelihood of NAFTA deal by weekend on scale of 1 to 10? Canada’s envoy: ‘5’

Canada anxious to strike agreement and bring some certainty to the investment climate, officials say

Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister

Jonathan Wilkinson said such a finding wouldn’t mean cabinet will reject the project

JUST ANNOUNCED: Elton John to play two ‘farewell’ concerts in Vancouver

Piano-playing star on three-year ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour

Most Read