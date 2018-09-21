VIDEO: Replica Haida totem pole raised at B.C. park

File photo A replica Haida totem pole, in the same artistic tradition as this pole at Haida Gwaii, will be raised at Peace Arch Park on Friday as part of a Semiahmoo First Nation and Province of BC ceremony of reconciliation.

In what is billed as a “ceremony of reconciliation,” Semiahmoo First Nation leaders and politicians will gather for a totem pole raising at South Surrey’s Peace Arch Provincial Park Friday morning (Sept. 21).

The replica Haida totem will be raised at 11 a.m. at the floral garden in the park, between the northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 99, just shy of the Canada-US border – part of the traditional territory of SFN.

Among those attending the ceremony will be SFN Chief Harley Chappell, BC Premier John Horgan and BC tourism, arts and culture minister Lisa Beare.

Horgan will not be taking media questions during or after the event.