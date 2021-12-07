Walmart Supercentre in Campbell River was the site of a stabbing on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: Security guard stabbed at Campbell River Walmart

Suspect was allegedly trying to exit the store with shopping cart filled with unpaid for items

A security guard in his sixties was stabbed by a man wearing a purple wig at the Walmart Supercentre store in Campbell River Tuesday morning, according to RCMP.

Const. Maury Tyre of the Campbell River RCMP said the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Dec. 7 when the suspect attempted to leave the store with a shopping cart filled with unpaid-for items.

The security guard who attempted to stop the suspect was stabbed at least twice. Tyre said he is in serious, but stable condition, and is expected to make a full recovery.

As of Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. the suspect was still at large.

“We’re going through significant amounts of video and other evidence,” Tyre said. “And we’re hoping to identify and apprehend this individual quite quickly.”

READ MORE: Arrest made in connection with Campbell River stabbing incident

READ MORE: Campbell River man stabbed multiple times

Brazen shoplifting has become an issue in the city, the officer noted.

He said thieves are well aware of policies within local businesses that stress not interfering with shoplifters.

The Walmart in question did not have a security detail for a while, he added.

“So unfortunately (shoplifters) have become very accustomed to doing what they want, when they want and how they want.”

Tyre called the stabbing incident ‘disturbing.’

“It is very important to us to get this individual in custody, and hold him to account as quick as we can.”


