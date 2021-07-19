VIDEO: Snowbirds fly over Port Alberni

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds fly over Napier Street in Port Alberni on Monday, July 19. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The Canadian Forces Snowbirds fly over Napier Street in Port Alberni on Monday, July 19. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A CF-18 demo jet flies over West Coast General Hospital on July 18, 2021 as part of Operation Inspiration. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Spectators gather outside of West Coast General Hospital on July 19 to watch the Snowbirds flyover. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The Canadian Forces Snowbirds fly over West Coast General Hospital on July 19 as part of Operation Inspiration. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds flew over West Coast General Hospital in Port Alberni on Monday, July 19 to salute some of the people who fought the pandemic on the front lines.

The air demonstration team – who spent most of May training in the Comox Valley – flew over all the hospitals on Vancouver Island on Monday as part of Operation Inspiration. The goal of Op Inspiration is to pay tribute and support health-care workers for all of their work within the past year.

The day before, Sunday, July 18, a CF-18 demo jet piloted by Capt. Dan Deluce also flew over areas of Vancouver Island.

“Our air demonstration teams are an important face of our Air Force and their role in connecting us to Canadians was clear last year through the success of Operation Inspiration,” said Maj.-Gen. Eric Kenny, commander of the 1 Canadian Air Division, in a press release. “This year we couldn’t think of a better way to continue that momentum than through formally recognizing Operation Inspiration as an enduring mission that will be carried forward by these two teams.”

