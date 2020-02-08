VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

NASA and the European Space Agency are preparing to launch the Solar Orbiter on Sunday that will give a first-ever look of undiscovered parts of the star.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Waterskiing squirrel at Vancouver boat show irks animal rights group
Next story
Police had no right to seize hidden bedside camera from Airbnb condo in Toronto, judge says

Just Posted

Ucluelet’s innovative catch-and-release aquarium still a main attraction nearly a decade later

Aquarium prepares to open for the season in March following record crowds in 2019

Mount Arrowsmith Skating Club hosts 2020 regional competition

Port Alberni’s multiplex plays host to more than 300 skaters for annual competition

Lessons from the Tseshaht longhouse: countering ignorance-based racism with knowledge

A Nuu-chah-nulth First Nation and School District 70 share their cultures during annual event

Arrowview Hotel Demolition continues

Owner intent on building condominiums once old building is razed

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Poplar grove near former Port Alberni airstrip site lies idle

Land is an unused ALR gem, but no one is using it for growing, says columnist

VIDEO: Solar Orbiter to provide first look at sun’s poles

New project aims to discover new parts of the bright star

Police had no right to seize hidden bedside camera from Airbnb condo in Toronto, judge says

The decision effectively ended the voyeurism prosecution of the Toronto condo owner, Michael Chow

Canadian women qualify for Tokyo Olympics with hard-fought win over Costa Rica

Victory means the eighth-ranked Canadian women can now work towards a podium finish at the Games

Province increases security at Sooke park after three men swept away by river

Three men killed when accessing the park due to heavy rains, flooding

‘Fault matters’ at ICBC, injured people matter more, B.C. premier says

John Horgan, David Eby reject lawyer labels ‘no fault’ and ‘meat chart’

VIDEO: Four arrested in northern B.C. as RCMP continues to enforce pipeline court order

Wet’suwet’en member says Mounties removed gates at Gidimt’en checkpoint

First ride-hailing company approved to operate across all of B.C.

Kabu Ride Inc. approved to to operate province-wide

Waterskiing squirrel at Vancouver boat show irks animal rights group

Twiggy, an eastern grey squirrel, is a featured attractions at this year’s Vancouver International Boat Show

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during B.C. filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

Most Read