Firefighting units from throughout the Comox Valley were called out to a structure fire at a residence on Highway 19A in Merville, Friday afternoon.

Traffic was at a standstill as numerous units tended to the blaze, just north of the Merville General Store.

Black Press reporter Marc Kitteringham was on hand to capture photos and video before first responders arrived.

The article will be updated with more details once information has been obtained from officiial sources.

More to come…

Comox Valleyfire