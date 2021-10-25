Victoria police suspect a driver was impaired by drugs when they crashed into the Bay Centre Marble Slab Sunday night. (Courtesy VicPD)

Victoria police suspect a driver was impaired by drugs when they crashed into the Bay Centre Marble Slab Sunday night. (Courtesy VicPD)

VIDEO: Suspected drug-impaired driver crashes into Victoria ice cream shop

Driver crashes into Bay Centre Marble Slab, reverses, and comes back again

A driver suspected of drug impairment crashed into Victoria’s Bay Centre Marble Slab late Sunday night, causing significant damage to its exterior.

The Victoria Police Department says officers were called to the ice cream shop shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 24 for a report that a vehicle had collided with a local business. Surveillance footage of the incident shows the driver crashing into the glass storefront of Marble Slab before reversing and ramming back into the Bay Centre to the right of the ice cream shop.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle and used a taser to apprehend the man when he attempted to flee. VicPD says officers took the man to the ground and arrested him.

Based on the man’s behaviour, officers believe he was impaired. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released with a 24-hour driving prohibition pending further investigation into drug impairment.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

