Vancouver resident Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 17. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)

VIDEO: ‘Terrified’ Vancouver woman records man following her for 30 minutes

Jamie Coutts reported the incident to police, who launched an investigation

A Vancouver woman decided to do something about a man who allegedly followed her for 30 minutes after she made a quick trip to the store – she took out her cell phone camera.

Once Jamie Coutts left Shopper’s Drug Mart near Granville and Dunsmuir streets Wednesday (March 17) evening she sensed someone sticking close behind her. She began recording.

The man – in a black hooded sweater, cap and blue mask – refused to walk past Coutts when she stepped off the sidewalk to let him through.

Instead, he stood in place staring blankly at her, she said in a caption. When she told him he was walking too close, he “said nothing.”

She recounted the “terrifying” events that happened on Instagram.

Vancouver police have launched an investigation into the incident, which saw Coutts sprint around buildings and across intersections in an attempt to lose the man.

“This is very concerning,” said Sgt. Steve Addison, on Thursday. He confirmed Coutts filed a police report the night of her alleged stalking.

She found safety among strangers at a skatepark after she told them what was happening. The man watched for her a short time before leaving.

Others on social media said they’ve had similar interactions with the man pictured or a person who looks similar, Addison acknowledged.

Coutts shared screenshots of several Instagram users who sent her messages, alleging they were followed by the same man. Police are investigating whether there is a connection.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call police at 604-717-4021 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

