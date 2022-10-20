VIDEO: Thousands honour Const. Shaelyn Yang killed in line of duty

First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)First responders line the streets in Burnaby as the body of Const. Shaelyn Yang is transported to Burnaby Hospital on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (James Smith/Black Press Media)
Thousands of first responders gathered in Burnaby Thursday (Oct. 20) to honour 31-year-old Const. Shaelyn Yang, just two days after she was fatally stabbed while on duty.

Police, paramedics, firefighters and others lined the streets marking the route between Vancouver General Hospital and Burnaby Hospital as Yang’s body was transported between the two facilities.

Jongwon Ham, 37, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Yang’s death. He remains in police custody in hospital recovering from wounds related to being shot.

The incident remains under investigation, both by police but also the Independent Investigations Office.

Yang is the fifth officer to be killed while on duty this month. She had been an RCMP officer for just three years.

READ MORE: 1st-degree murder charge laid in killing of Burnaby Const. Shaelyn Yang

ALSO READ: B.C. Taiwanese Canadian community pays tribute to slain RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang

