Fire still burns at the West Fraser Log Yard in the morning of Nov. 10. The fire was first spotted at 2 p.m. on Nov. 9. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

VIDEO: Thousands of logs reduced to burning debris after log yard fire at Quesnel mill

The fire on Quesnel-Hixon Road is fully surrounded by sprinklers this morning

A pile of burning debris is all that is left of thousands of logs at a West Fraser Log Yard in north Quesnel, but it appears the fire is under control a day after it started.

Fire crews are still on the scene Wednesday (Nov. 10), as sprinklers surround the still-active flames.

WATCH: Fire crews working to prevent spread of West Fraser log yard fire

West Fraser employees first spotted the fire around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, according to an email update from Joyce Wagenaar, a West Fraser corporate spokesperson.

The fire soon ripped through thousands of logs, and shot flames hundreds of feet into the air, as fire crews fought to keep the Quesnel cemetery and the forest around it safe through the night.

The fire was whipped by wind gusts of up to 50 km/h, which blew flames and embers into the cemetery throughout the night.

The mill is running normally, and all employees are safe, Wagenaar noted, adding investigation into the cause of the fire will begin once it’s extinguished.

“Thank you to the firefighters including crews from Bouchie Lake, Quesnel, Barlow and Kersley, and everyone assisting us with this response,” it reads.

“We will provide updates as further information becomes available.”

The spokesperson said the fire could take several days to extinguish.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fireforestryQuesnel

Previous story
More than 1 billion trees planted in B.C. since 2018
Next story
B.C. to add 10 treatment beds as overdose crisis escalates

Just Posted

Denis and Dianne Francoeur donate $10,000 to Cherry Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Lucas Banton in October 2021. The Francoeurs made the donation to thank the fire department for fighting a two-hectare fire on the couple’s property in June 2021. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Grateful neighbours thank Cherry Creek Fire Department with $10K donation

Alberni Valley Lions Club Auction Committee members Don Hudson and Tom Hall with just some of the items available in this year’s auction. (PHOTO COURTESY LIONS CLUB)
Alberni Valley Lions Club auction returns for 2021

Chris Arthurs, Mitch Cote and Elliot Drew parody Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus in the 2018 Portal Players’ production of The Complete Works of Shakespeare (Abridged). (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s Portal Players return to stage with award-winning production

Karl Holdsworth of Commandos Pacific Motorcycles cleans the cross of Robert Oldale, a Navy veteran that was on the HMCS Bonaventure, the last aircraft carrier to serve in Canada’s Armed Forces. The Commandos stepped up to clean off the crosses in Port Alberni’s Field of Honour prior to Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Commandos Motorcycle Club steps up to help veterans in Port Alberni