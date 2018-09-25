VIDEO: Tour de Rock rider says event provides badly needed support

Cancer survivor and volunteer firefighter Nicole Emery speaks about importance of fundraising tour

Riders on the Tour de Rock arrived in Campbell River on Tuesday, the latest stop on an annual bike ride across the Island that raises funds for pediatric cancer research and support programs.

Among the riders was volunteer firefighter Nicole Emery, a cancer survivor. She received bracelets for encouragement from Natalia Corrigall, who was diagnosed with cancer at age four, and her sister Annabel.

“This is about cancer research and pediatric cancer, and sending kids like Natalia and Annabel to Camp Goodtimes,” said Emery.

The camp, located in Maple Ridge, is for children with cancer and their families, and it’s supported by the Tour de Rock.

Emery described the camp as “an amazing place for these kids to go and spend some time with their families.”

She also stressed the importance of improving cancer treatments for children.

“I had cancer when I was three,” said Emery. “And I know how important it is for the research to provide gentler treatments for these kids.”

Following events in Campbell River, the riders are heading to the Comox Valley on Wednesday. The ride ends in Victoria on Oct. 5.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
VIDEO: A close look at what you were breathing during the B.C. wildfire season

Just Posted

BCHL: Bulldogs see fourth straight loss at BCHL showcase

Alberni Valley Bulldogs on the road again this weekend

Port Alberni Black Sheep fall to Surrey Beavers in rugby action

Three tries late in the second half cemented the win for Beavers

Addiction should be treated, not criminalized, say health professionals

Port Alberni Shelter Society forum talks opioid crisis

‘Hello, 911? There’s a horse in my living room’

Sproat Lake firefighters called to ‘rescue’ quarter-horse from Alberni Valley house

Drivers’ bad habits on Port Alberni RCMP’s radar

Seatbelt, cellphone violations handed out in distracted driving campaign

Alberni Teens Can Rock band Stranger Than Fiction releases first single

Port Alberni group has been performing since 2016

Indigenous athletes in spotlight at BC Sports Hall of Fame

New gallery to feature Carey Price, Kaila Mussel and Richard Peter

VIDEO: Tour de Rock rider says event provides badly needed support

Cancer survivor and volunteer firefighter Nicole Emery speaks about importance of fundraising tour

B.C. couple who went missing on flight from Edmonton named by family

Family released a statement Wednesday saying they’re still intent on finding the two-seater plane

VIDEO: A close look at what you were breathing during the B.C. wildfire season

Electron microscope images show soot and tar particles generated by worst B.C. fire season

Island man calls 911 after being robbed of his drugs

Nineteen-year-old and 15-year-old suspects face multiple charges following robbery Monday in Nanaimo

B.C. woman donates $250,000 to ovarian cancer research for friends

Two of Patty Pitts’s friends passed away from the disease within a year

B.C. could provide clues as to how New Brunswick electoral results shake out

Premier Christy Clark faced a strikingly similar scenario following the province’s 2017 election

Ottawa working to iron out kinks in public alert system

The alerts are being credit with saving lives during last week’s tornadoes

Most Read