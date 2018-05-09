VIDEO: Two girls hit by train near Chilliwack

Two teenaged girls were reported injured by a passing train in Rosedale Tuesday night, but the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The incident happened on Yale Road, at the crossing near Old Yale Road, just before 9 p.m. There are reports from witnesses that the two teenagers were chasing their dog, and trying to get him off the tracks.
One of them was airlifted to hospital, while the other was taken by paramedics to Chilliwack General.
RCMP and rail police are investigating the incident.
A passerby caught some of the rescue efforts on camera, and has shared video on Youtube.
