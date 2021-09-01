Screenshot of Snapchat video showing UBC frat party (Screenshot)

Screenshot of Snapchat video showing UBC frat party (Screenshot)

VIDEO: UBC frat party draws hundreds of maskless students, ends in $5,000 fine

Party was advertised on social media, including video of the party posted on Snapchat

Hosts of a University of B.C. frat party were fined $5,000 this past weekend after police responded to a large gathering featuring hundreds of students not wearing masks and not physically distancing.

University RCMP said they received a number of calls reporting the party on Wesbrook Mall on Aug. 29.

When officers arrived, they found hundreds of students gathering in the courtyard and inside several homes. Under B.C.’s current COVID-19 health orders, indoor gatherings are restricted to less than 50 people.

The party was advertised on social media, including video of the party posted on Snapchat.

“We are asking that students ensure they observe all public health orders,” Const. Christina Martin said. “We have worked hard to get this far over the past 30 months. Let’s stay safe and healthy.”

UBC is one of four major universities who will be requiring students to confidentially declare their COVID-19 vaccination status ahead of the fall semester, or be subject to regular rapid tests.

ALSO READ: 4 B.C. universities to require rapid COVID-19 tests for unvaccinated students, staff

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusUBC

Previous story
Family of late Trina Hunt helps in search for missing Langley woman
Next story
B.C. wildfires a `wake-up call’ to return to Indigenous-led fire management

Just Posted

At least 50 protesters lined up in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 to protest vaccination passports and other COVID-19 restrictions British Columbians are facing. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Dozens rally in front of Port Alberni city hall to protest new COVID-19 restrictions

Kyle Penner with his ’64 Mercury with a 460 hp—a truck he has owned for 30 years after it was gifted to him from his dad at age 15. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Auto Group’s show ‘n shine a big hit

Port Alberni Bombers forward Robbie Steel scores the first goal in Bombers franchise history by slipping the puck past Oceanside Generals goaltender Ashton Sadauskas in an exhibition game on Aug. 31, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Bombers fall to Oceanside Generals in franchise’s first exhibition game

Denman Island artist Katerina Meglic will have her artwork on display in Port Alberni starting Sept. 7. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Colourful art from Denman Island’s Katerina Meglic comes to Port Alberni gallery