A YouTube video shows strong winds and their aftermath at the University of B.C. campus on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Xsong/YouTube)

A YouTube video shows strong winds and their aftermath at the University of B.C. campus on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (Xsong/YouTube)

VIDEO: Windstorm leaves UBC campus filled with debris, branches as roads remain closed

Tornado was seen off the Metro Vancouver coast

The University of B.C.’s main boulevard will be closed on Monday (Nov. 8) due to Saturday’s windstorm that sparked a tornado seen off the Metro Vancouver coast.

In a social media post, UBC said that University Boulevard will be closed and that pedestrians and cyclists should be extra cautious on campus due to fallen trees and branches.

TransLink said that because University Boulevard from Blanca Street to Wesbrook Mall is closed for the foreseeable future, routes 4, 14 and 99 will be diverted from University Boulevard through West 16th Avenue with traditional buses.

Video caught by people at UBC showed strong winds and branches being thrown around by gusts of wind, although the campus avoid the tornado seen off the region’s coast.

VIDEO: Tornado warning issued for Vancouver’s North Shore

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

TornadoUBC

Previous story
The Streets: Ottawa faces calls to step up on veteran homelessness
Next story
Canada keeping only essential staff in Ethiopia as security deteriorates

Just Posted

Bulldogs goaltender Hobie Hedquist makes a save with the toe of his pad during a Clippers powerplay opportunity on Nov. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Goaltender Hobie Hedquist earns third straight shutout for Alberni Valley Bulldogs

Employees at Alberni Brewing Company dressed in orange on Monday, Oct. 25 for the first burger fundraiser night for Tseshaht First Nation’s residential school memorial fund. The event raised $225. The next burger fundraiser will take place on Nov. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Brewing’s first burger fundraiser for Tseshaht AIRS memorial a success

This photo, circa 1950, shows the interior of McVicar’s Drug Store on Third Avenue near Argyle Street. Merwyn McVicar designed the store’s interior and it won first place for store design in a North American competition in the 1950s. From left to right are Lenore Falke, Merwyn McVicar, Margaret Shirbath, Betty Richardson and Merwyn’s wife Bertha McVicar. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN13493 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: McVicar’s drug store in Port Alberni

Someone onshore documents the position of a load of refrigerators that made it to shore near Cape Scott after more than 100 containers fell off the M/V Zim Kingston container ship in late October. (PHOTO COURTESY CDN. COAST GUARD)
Zim Kingston container spill clean-up continues as coastal concerns question response