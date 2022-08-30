RCMP in Nanaimo arrested a man with outstanding warrants, caught drinking in public in downtown Nanaimo on Aug. 25. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP in Nanaimo arrested a man with outstanding warrants, caught drinking in public in downtown Nanaimo on Aug. 25. (Black Press Media files)

Violent offender found day drinking in downtown Nanaimo will be sent back to mainland

Man with outstanding warrants gives false name to officers

A violent fugitive was arrested after being caught drinking in public in Nanaimo last week and will be subsequently transferred back to Vancouver.

Nanaimo RCMP’s bike patrol unit noticed the 34-year-old, of no fixed address, consuming alcohol in public at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, in downtown Nanaimo, noted a press release.

“Consuming alcohol in public is in itself not a major offence but it certainly provides grounds for police to find out who the person is and ascertain if they are wanted or breaching any current conditions. As it turns out, this is exactly what happened, said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson.

Police asked for the man’s identity and he gave a false name, which made police suspicious, and after a search of his belongings they discovered his identification. A check of the police database found that the man had seven outstanding warrants in the Vancouver area with charges including assault, assaulting a police officer, assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The name of the suspect is not being released by Nanaimo RCMP and he is currently in custody awaiting transport back to Vancouver, said police.

READ ALSO: 7-Eleven in Nanaimo robbed at knifepoint


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BCGEU stands down strike action amid ongoing contract negotiations as ‘sign of good faith’

Just Posted

Residents of Willow Road have installed signs to dissuade trail walkers from parking in their yards. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District plans parking lot for Maplehurst Park

Safyre Ethier, 9, sings kareoke in the 12 and under age group on Saturday, Sept. 2 at the Salmon Festival. KARLY BLATS PHOTO
Salmon Fest karaoke competition set to return to Port Alberni

A heat warning has been issued for eastern Vancouver Island for the next two days. (File photo)
Heat warning in effect for eastern and inland Vancouver Island

A wildfire burns near Great Central Lake in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY BC WILDFIRE)
Wildfire burns near Great Central Lake in Port Alberni