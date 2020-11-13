North Island College has placed signage and floor markings across campuses to show what physical distancing requirements need to be followed this year. Photo submitted

Virtual career fair connect students, employers across Vancouver Island

First time for multi-institutional career fair

NIC is partnering with Camosun College, Vancouver Island University and Royal Roads University for the first-ever, multi-institutional virtual career fair.

Beyond 2020 – Vancouver Island Career & Connections Fair takes place Thursday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will bring together students and employers from across Vancouver Island for a chance to meet and connect.

“The transition to a virtual career fair has expanded the boundaries of the event, allowing employers to connect with students across the island without having to incur travel time and costs,” said Anita Budisa-Bonneau, NIC coordinator, work integrated learning. “It also makes the event more accessible for students, who can connect from wherever they are.”

Students will be able to chat with more than 100 employers, industry partners, alumni and associations and learn about current and future co-op and career opportunities.

Participating employers include: Island Savings, Ralmax Group of Companies, Bayshore Health Care, BC Construction Association, RBC, TD Bank, BC Pension Corporation, CIBC, Grieg Seafood, the Wickaninnish Inn, Department of National Defence, Government of Canada, Statistics Canada, WorkBC, the Canadian Coast Guard and many more.

Each student job seeker will be able to create their own personalized profile in which they list their top skills and upload their resume. They can use a search engine to find leads and line up to chat directly with an employer at their booth. Support sessions are available through Student Employment Services to help students prepare for the event.

Along with connecting to employers, Beyond 2020 is also a conference on the future of work and includes speakers and presentations throughout the day. There will also be panel discussions on the shifting demand gaps in the new job market.

The keynote presenter, Sean Aiken will speak on his “One-Week Job Project,” a 52-week project through which he tried out a different job each week to find his passion.

Other speakers will provide key information for employers and organizations interested on sourcing funding to hire student talent as well as presentations for students on how to access funding to become entrepreneurs and how to launch a career during these unusual times.

“We know we’re in challenging times right now, but we’ve also heard repeatedly from our students who are excited about their future careers,” said Budisa-Bonneau. “We’re thrilled to work together to offer this new venue for industry and community organizations to connect with student talent from all four of our island institutions. This is the event to attend for any employers on Vancouver Island looking to hire students in the near future.”

Registration is open now for both students and employers. Visit www.nic.bc.ca for more information.

