Virtue and Moir hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will be joined by Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko

Ice skating darlings Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are among the retired all-star athletes hitting the road for a thank you tour.

The veteran Olympic champions will be joined by fellow pairs skaters Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, as well as skaters Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko.

RELATED: Virtue and Moir end ice dance careers with Olympic gold

The coast-to-coast showcase begins Oct. 5 in Abbotsford and is set to hit 30 cities. It wraps up in St. John’s, N.L.

The tour follows Canada’s gold-medal team performance at the Pyeongyang Winter Games.

RELATED: Virtue and Moir break their own world record

Virtue says in a release they want to visit cities that don’t ordinarily get skating productions because they know how important grassroots programs are in small towns.

Tickets for the “Thank You Canada Tour” go on sale Friday.

Find more information at: thethankyoucanadatour.ca

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds agree to six-month deadline extension for MMIW inquiry
Next story
One dead following bus crash in eastern Ontario

Just Posted

Port Alberni plant pilferers a puzzler for RCMP

Port Alberni RCMP have received multiple reports of suspects stealing their landscaping… Continue reading

Gov’t takeover angers Port Alberni pipeline protesters

‘Going to be a long hot summer’

Pipeline protest at Harbour Quay on Monday

Port Alberni man says ‘it’s important to make our voices heard’

Coulson Aviation cleared for night vision firefighting

Alberni Valley company scores an aerial firefighting first—in Australia

Vancouver Island intern revealed to be mysterious legislative doodler

Non-partisan intern Zoé Duhaime came forward as the illustrator behind popular Twitter account

VIDEO: Deer and rabbit frolic in B.C. park

Bambi and Thumper play in a Comox greenspace

Nests, dens, other habitats to be protected in southeastern B.C.

New order is the first of its kind in B.C. and will take effect on July 1

Women at higher risk of stroke than men: research

More than 62,000 strokes occur in Canada each year, with 30,200 of those being in women

B.C. man killed stepfather by strangling him with belt, Crown says

Trial underway for Shayne McGenn, charged with killing David Delaney of Abbotsford

Psychedelic drug use associated with reduced partner violence in men, says study

A new study published by Kelowna researchers tested 1,266 people

Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won’t judge on looks

Pageant began nearly 100 years ago as bathing beauty contest to keep tourists coming back to resort

Mueller’s team accuses Manafort of witness tampering

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort made several attempts to tamper with witnesses: prosecutors

Coroners Service investigating workplace death on Vancouver Island

City of Parksville says a subcontracted truck driver died while delivering a shipment of steel beams

Conservatives name Byron Horner as Courtenay-Alberni candidate for 2019 federal election

In preparation for the October 2019 federal election, the Courtenay-Alberni Conservative Party… Continue reading

Most Read