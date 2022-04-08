A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The department is searching for witnesses in a March 31 assault on a visually-impaired man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The department is searching for witnesses in a March 31 assault on a visually-impaired man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Visually-impaired 69-year-old punched in Vancouver crosswalk

Police seeking witnesses in unprovoked March 31 assault

A visually-impaired 69-year-old man was crossing a Vancouver crosswalk in a high-visibility jacket, using his cane when a stranger suddenly approached him and punched him in the stomach March 31.

The Vancouver Police Department says the attack happened at the intersection of Thurlow and Alberni streets around 11 a.m. The stranger fled the area immediately, but the department says it has since been able to identify a suspect.

“We don’t know if there was a motive for this attack, but it appears the victim had no prior interaction with the suspect before the assault,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a press release.

Now, the department is asking for witnesses of the assault to come forward so it can solidify evidence and recommend charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-4021.

READ ALSO: Vancouver police arrest suspect of random assault on young woman

READ ALSO: Asian woman punched while taking out trash in Vancouver: police

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultDisabilityVancouverVancouver police

Previous story
DFO reconfirms Canada’s commitment to transitioning from open-net pen salmon farming
Next story
Dispatch from Ukraine: War brain – through the eyes of a former B.C. journalist

Just Posted

Volunteers from the Rotary Club of Port Alberni collect garbage in the Scotiabank parking lot on Saturday, April 17, 2021 as part of a Community Clean-Up. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Rotary Club of Port Alberni plans second annual community cleanup for April 23

Port Alberni Salmon Festival has moved locations to Tyee Landing after 45 years at Clutesi Haven Marina. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
Freedom convoy to converge on Port Alberni on Saturday, April 9

Fire crews respond to a fire at Phoenix House on Fifth Avenue on Thursday, April 7. (PHOTO COURTESY JERRY FEVENS)
Fire damages multiple suites in Port Alberni low-barrier housing unit

An air ambulance takes off from Highway 4 on Wednesday, April 6. (PHOTO COURTESY PA FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Two sent to hospital after Highway 4 crash near Cathedral Grove