University moves trout to fisheries facility after 375 fish die at Nanaimo campus

1,500 trout now being cared for at Pacific Biological Station

Vancouver Island University has moved hundreds of trout from its campus facility to the Pacific Biological Station after 375 fish died last month.

According to a press release from the university, on Dec. 5 “a series of errors (mechanical and human) led to the deaths of 377 fish housed at the VIU facility.”

The university decided to decommission the facility in order to resolve the issues, and from Dec. 20 to 21, about 1,500 trout were moved from campus to Fisheries and Oceans Canada’s PBS.

The university says VIU’s animal care committee and DFO “reviewed and approved the successful transfer” and says the trout will be cared for at the biological station until further notice.

“Vancouver Island University is committed to the ethical and humane treatment of animals,” the press release notes.

VIU’s animal care committee submitted a report to the Canadian Council on Animal Care and says it is awaiting a response.

TODAY’S MOST-READ: Pickup truck crashes repeatedly into buildings and cars at Nanaimo mall

YESTERDAY’S MOST-READ: Man charged with threats, pointing weapon after ‘high-risk’ incident in Nanaimo


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake reported off coast of northern Vancouver Island
Next story
Port Alberni mom who claimed indigenous smudging ceremony infringed on religious freedoms loses case

Just Posted

Port Alberni mom who claimed indigenous smudging ceremony infringed on religious freedoms loses case

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in Servatius case against Alberni school district

EDITORIAL: Totem tourney steeped in tradition

Alberni District Secondary School tournament is so much more than just basketball

ARTS AROUND: Photography exhibit opens a new year at Rollin Art Centre

Photographs by Courtney Naesgaard and John Douglas run until Feb. 8

Quartet of comedians delivers a blizzard of laughs in Port Alberni

Snowed in Comedy Tour returns to the Capitol Theatre on Monday, Jan. 13

Port Alberni high school students recruiting younger blood donors

Students from ADSS educating peers about myths, facts of blood donation

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake reported off coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami is expected and no damage was reported

Winning $70-million Lotto Max ticket sold in Brampton, Ont.

Record-breaking jackpot goes to single ticket holder in the city about 45 minutes outside of Toronto

Complaint that Luka Magnotta torture video shown at B.C. school prompts probe

Anonymous letter alleges Don’t F**k With Cats traumatized students

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

Transgender activist targets Surrey salon in new human rights complaint

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms to defend She Point Beauty Studio, operating in Surrey and Vancouver

Formal complaint issued against Victoria massage therapist

Masseur resigns amidst complaint to College of Massage Therapists of BC

RCMP clarify law after B.C. mom ticketed for using dash-mounted phone

‘Legislation is clear with respect to using [a] phone while driving,’ says one officer

Most Read