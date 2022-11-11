Volunteer rescuers from Port Alberni learn hover exits from helicopters

HOVER TRAINING Team members from Alberni Valley Rescue Squad recertify their hover exit training with Ascent Helicopters on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. As search and rescues become more complex in the backcountry surrounding the Alberni Valley, the AVRS is working to “build a strong team with significant capabilities” for quicker access to people in trouble. (PHOTO COURTESY AVRS INSTAGRAM)

Members of the Alberni Valley Rescue Squad were busy on Sunday, Nov. 6 re-certifying to work with helicopters.

Members trained with pilots from Ascent Helicopters of Parksville on hover exits—exiting the aircraft while it is still under power, and not stationary on the ground.

“With SAR (search and rescue) calls becoming increasingly complex, we’ve been working to build a strong team with significant capabilities in the backcountry so that we can access subjects quickly, provide quality care and get everyone home safely,” an AVRS spokesperson noted.

Ascent Helicopters is one of a small number of helicopter companies that work with volunteer search and rescue teams on Vancouver Island, often dropping off volunteers in terrain that is difficult to access on foot.



