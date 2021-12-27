Warming centre expands hours in Port Alberni as temperature drops

With near-record cold temperatures forecast for Port Alberni this week, the Bread of Life and Salvation Army are opening their warming centre to help people get out of the cold.

Environment Canada warns that arctic outflow winds and falling temperatures are expected for East Vancouver Island this week. While Port Alberni will be spared the worst of the cold, temperatures are still expected to remain “below seasonal norms” until they start to increase on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The Bread of Life, located on Third Avenue, has a warming centre that will be available for people to get off the streets and out of inclement weather, have a warm drink and use a bathroom.

The warming centre will be open 24 hours until Saturday, Jan. 1 at 6 a.m. Starting New Year’s Day, the centre will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Environment Canada warns that anyone who is not dressed warmly outdoors is at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in this cold weather. It recommends minimizing exposed skin with hats, scarves and mittens or gloves.

