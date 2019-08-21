Courthouse in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file)

Warrant issued for man who wielded machete near Nanaimo’s tent city last year

William Robert Francis Carrigan failed to appear in provincial court in Nanaimo on Tuesday

A warrant has been issued for a man involved in an altercation involving a knife and machete near a former homeless encampment in Nanaimo last summer.

An unendorsed warrant was issued for William Robert Francis Carrigan on Tuesday after he failed to show for an appearance in provincial court in Nanaimo. RCMP say Carrigan, along with Shane Edward Steinhauer, resided at the former tent city site at 1 Port Drive and were charged for numerous offences, stemming from the Aug. 3, 2018 incident, including assault with a weapon and possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose.

RELATED: Man in machete-wielding incident near tent city pleads guilty

RELATED: Tent city residents react to laser pointer with machete, arrested

According to RCMP, two carloads of people were parked across the street from the tent city, at Port Place Shopping Centre, shining laser pointers at residents. Carrigan and Steinhauer were said to have confronted the people, made threats and vandalized the vehicles and a small axe was found on Carrigan at the time of the arrest, said police.

Steinhauer’s next day in court is scheduled to be Sept. 17.

