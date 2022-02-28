The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO

Waste collection service not coming to Alberni Valley’s rural areas

ACRD makes decision following feedback from Alberni Valley residents

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District has decided not to add a roadside waste collection in the Alberni Valley’s rural areas after receiving feedback from rural residents.

The ACRD launched a public engagement process in January 2022 to gain feedback from residents in the Alberni Valley’s four electoral areas (Beaufort, Beaver Creek, Cherry Creek and Sproat Lake) about a potential three-stream waste collection service that would pick up garbage, recycling and organics. Most rural residents currently rely on private waste collection.

Jodie Frank presented the intitial results from community engagement to the Alberni Valley and Bamfield Services Committee meeting on Feb. 24. She said the in-person open houses had more than 100 participants and a survey received 1,288 responses.

Opposition to the waste collection service ranged between 68 percent and 84 percent, while support ranged between 15 percent and 31 percent. Residents expressed concerns about bears and wildlife, long driveways and rural road conditions.

“The majority of the respondents are not supportive of a three-stream collection service at this time,” Frank summarized. “Based on the results and community feedback, staff does not recommend further work on the option to provide a roadside waste collection service to the electoral areas at this time.”

A number of misconceptions about the public enagement process surfaced in January, including a rumour that the regional district had already decided to go through with waste collection in rural areas. This led to several residents petitioning for a referendum.

READ MORE: Rural Alberni Valley residents divided on organics collection

John McNabb, committee chair and Beaver Creek director, said on Feb. 24 that the process could have been a little clearer about the ACRD’s intentions and objectives.

“It really seemed that our purpose and the understanding of our purpose were two completely different things,” said McNabb. “That’s what became problematic.”

ACRD CAO Daniel Sailland agreed that it was a learning process.

“The more outreach and dialogue we do, the more we’ll build up trust in the community,” he said.

McNabb noted that there are some people in the rural areas who do need an organics collection service, even if it’s a minority.

“I think we really need to focus on the solution to that in the long-term,” he said.

Frank said that the ACRD could instead explore a “subscription-based” waste collection service for electoral areas, where residents can opt in or out based on their needs. This would take place through a private hauler.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyAlberni-Clayoquot Regional District

Previous story
B.C. politicians push stronger support for Ukraine as hundreds rally in downtown Victoria
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. Convoy participant organizes hockey and barbecue event to promote reconciliation

Just Posted

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Waste collection service not coming to Alberni Valley’s rural areas

Maria Marciano and Steve Deschamps running along Highway 14, on one of the legs of the Wounded Warrior one-day event, from Sooke to Sidney on Feb. 6, 2022. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Pair of Port Alberni first responders run with Wounded Warriors Feb. 27-March 6

In this photo, circa 1984, people stand on various levels of the clock tower at Harbour Quay. The man at the right front is Rob Duncan, whose father—Fred Duncan—made a contribution through his estate for construction of the tower. As of February 2022, the tower is being renovated and transformed into a “story tower” with Tseshaht First Nation artwork. This photo is one of 24,000 contained in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN17802 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: Port Alberni’s clock tower at Harbour Quay

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung peers around Campbell River Storm forward Carter De Boer during the Friday, Feb. 25 VIJHL North Division semi final playoff game two at Rod Brind’Amour Arena. The Bombers won the game 4-3 in overtime. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Port Alberni Bombers’ overtime winner in game 2 ties VIJHL playoff series against Campbell River Storm