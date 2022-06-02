B.C.’s Independent Investigations Organization is looking into the circumstances of a man being severely bitten by a police dog as Saanich officers took him into custody on May 31. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Organization is looking into the circumstances of a man being severely bitten by a police dog as Saanich officers took him into custody on May 31. (Black Press Media file photo)

Watchdog investigating after police dog bites man during arrest in Saanich

Man bitten while being taken into custody, B.C. IIO looking into details of incident

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office (IIO) is looking into a case of a man being severely bit by a police dog while being taken into custody by Saanich police officers.

The incident began about 6 p.m. on May 31, when officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a man at a residence in the 3500-block of Richmond Road. Officers spoke to the man upon their arrival and about two and a half hours later, he was taken into custody with the assistance of a police service dog.

The man required treatment at hospital for the bite wound he suffered in the process.

The IIO is looking to speak with anyone who may have relevant information about the incident. Witnesses are asked to contact the witness line toll free at 1-855-446-8477, or submit information using the contact form at iiobc.ca.

The IIO is a civilian-led police oversight agency responsible for investigating incidents involving death or serious harm that may have been the result of the actions or inactions of a police officer, whether on or off duty.

ALSO READ: Saanich homes to have notice placed on title for unpermitted work

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Department

Previous story
American website dives into southern resident killer whale recovery progress
Next story
B.C. pair arrested after drifting over US border on a stolen sailboat

Just Posted

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns, the NDP’s critic for mental health and harm reduction, is pictured in Ottawa with members of the Mom’s Stop the Harm advocacy group. Photo supplied
Gord Johns vows to keep fighting, despite toxic drug crisis bill rejection

Cyndi Stevens, executive director of the Port Alberni Friendship Center, stands in front of the future site of Watyaqit Tiny Home Village in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
‘Tiny homes’ secured for vulnerable population in Port Alberni

The Hyaenas—Vancouver’s all female, all queer band—will release their debut single ‘Little Trophy’ on June 3 at the Rainbow Room in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY THE HYAENAS)
Hyaenas, Svneatr fill Rainbow Room on June 3 and 4

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Staley leads the way in men’s club competition