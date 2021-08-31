Evidence markers line the parking lot near the Quesnel Seniors' Centre. (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Watchdog probes RCMP shooting of allegedly armed man sleeping in vehicle in Quesnel

An SUV with what appear to be over a dozen bullet holes is in the Quesnel Seniors’ Centre parking lot

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a fatal police shooting in Quesnel.

The incident happened Tuesday, Aug. 31 at about 3:30 a.m. RCMP said in a statement that police were conducting a check on a vehicle parked in a lot at the 400-block of Carson Avenue. A man was sleeping inside and when approached allegedly reached for a firearm.

Shots were fired and the man was transported to hospital where he died.

Investigators could be seen surrounding a brown SUV parked near the Quesnel Seniors’ Centre later Tuesday. The vehicle had what appeared to be over a dozen bullet holes in the driver’s side back seat and windshield.

READ MORE: Police watchdog clears 100 Mile RCMP of wrongdoing after man dies in Williams Lake shelter

The windows of the SUV were broken. Unmarked and marked RCMP vehicles surrounded the SUV.

Police did not release any information about the identity of the man. The incident is being probed by the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia, the agency that investigates all police-related incidents that end in injury or death.

