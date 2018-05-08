A cottage in Waterford, N.B., is surrounded by flood waters on Wednesday, April 16, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gilles Daigle)

Water begins to recede in flood-soaked parts of New Brunswick

Emergency officials say floodwaters appear to have crested in parts of New Brunswick and are finally beginning to recede in the waterlogged region.

Emergency officials say floodwaters appear to have crested in parts of New Brunswick and are finally beginning to recede in the waterlogged region.

Geoffrey Downey of the Emergency Measures Organization says water levels in Fredericton have decreased by about 30 centimetres from eight metres to about 7.7 metres this morning.

In Saint John, the levels are at about 5.6 metres — a drop of about 10 centimetres from Monday.

But, Downey says it still could be days before hundreds of people who left their homes are able to return to them.

Related: Floodwaters in New Brunswick to rise for another day

About 100 roads are still flooded and some bridges are not passable, while the Trans-Canada Highway remains closed between Fredericton and Moncton.

Downey says Saint John could be below flood stage by Saturday, but people may still not be able to get into their homes in areas further north like Grand Lake and Jemseg that were inundated.

Related: N.B. flooding hits record levels — with more rain in the forecast

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hawaiian volcanic eruption leaves former Vancouver resident shaken
Next story
Province charges Alberta zoo after ice-cream-eating bear video

Just Posted

War relic found in the garbage brings attention to Port Alberni soldier

13 signatures are inscribed on a parachute from VE Day

Huu-ay-aht First Nations closer to ‘clean energy’ goal

Sarita River awaits government review of independent power projects

Port Alberni RCMP kept busy with impaired drivers

At least four instances of drinking and driving took place over the weekend

Young musicians invited to perform at Port Alberni’s Youth Battle of the Bands

The Battle, in its fourth year, takes place at the Rainbow Room on May 26

National surf champs crowned at Wickaninnish Beach

Division winners earn spot on Team Canada

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Modernize and reform RCMP’s culture, Trudeau government tells new top Mountie

Lack of pipelines costing Canada billions in lost revenue: Fraser Institute

A new report by the think-tank group suggests that Canada could miss out on $15.8 billion this year

Dawson City murder victim identified as man from B.C.

Kevin McGowan, 41, was killed in Dawson City April 30. His death was previous classified as suspicious

Province charges Alberta zoo after ice-cream-eating bear video

Alberta laid two charges under its Wildlife Act against a central Alberta zoo after a bear was taken through a drive-thru for ice cream.

Holy haute couture: Divine designs grace carpet at Met Gala

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrated the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition

‘Half a world away:’ Quilt for Humboldt Broncos crash victims coming from Qatar

It’s 11,097 kilometres from Doha to Humboldt, Saskatchewan but the fatal crash hit close to home for Dale Gilbert and her husband Scott.

Hawaiian volcanic eruption leaves former Vancouver resident shaken

Kilauea volcano has destroyed more than two dozen homes since it began spewing lava hundreds of feet into the air last week

Despite risks, volcano offers affordable piece of paradise

Two new cracks in the ground emitting lava and gas have opened up in a Hawaii community where multiple structures have burned down.

Water begins to recede in flood-soaked parts of New Brunswick

Emergency officials say floodwaters appear to have crested in parts of New Brunswick and are finally beginning to recede in the waterlogged region.

Most Read