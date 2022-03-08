(Pexels)

(Pexels)

Water main broken in Cherry Creek area

Whole Cherry Creek water system is affected by the break

Residents in the Cherry Creek area of the Alberni Valley are currently experiencing a water main break.

Cherry Creek Waterworks District first became aware of the break on the evening of Monday, March 7. On Tuesday morning, the district put out an alert that the main line has broken at the base of the mountain. This affects the whole Cherry Creek water system.

Crews have been working since Monday evening to fix the break and restore water.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can to fix it as soon as possible,” said the district.

More to come…

Alberni ValleyPort Alberni

Previous story
First purpose-built marine ambulance in B.C. waters a valuable commodity

Just Posted

(Pexels)
Water main broken in Cherry Creek area

A “Stop Work” order was placed outside of the Kingsway Pub in Port Alberni in April 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni city council eyes code of conduct

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung pokes away a shot from Campbell River forward Justin Gyori. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Campbell River Storm shut out Port Alberni Bombers in Game 6 of VIJHL playoff series

A group of Port Alberni residents marches from Blair Park to show support for Ukraine on March 4, 2022. (MIKE YOUDS / SPECIAL TO THE NEWS)
Port Alberni group rallies in support of Ukraine