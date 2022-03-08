Water main broken in Cherry Creek area

Whole Cherry Creek water system is affected by the break

Residents in the Cherry Creek area of the Alberni Valley are currently experiencing a water main break.

Cherry Creek Waterworks District first became aware of the break on the evening of Monday, March 7. On Tuesday morning, the district put out an alert that the main line has broken at the base of the mountain. This affects the whole Cherry Creek water system.

Crews have been working since Monday evening to fix the break and restore water.

“We’re doing everything we possibly can to fix it as soon as possible,” said the district.

More to come…

