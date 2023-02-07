A BC Ferries vessel approaches the Saltery Bay terminal on the Sunshine Coast. (John McKinley file)

A BC Ferries vessel approaches the Saltery Bay terminal on the Sunshine Coast. (John McKinley file)

Water restrictions lifted on Sunshine Coast as disastrous drought sidestepped

In October, the regional district said its reservoir was at risk of ‘imminent exhaustion’

For the first time since last May, the Sunshine Coast Regional District has lifted water conservation regulations affecting a large part of its area north of Vancouver.

A statement from the regional district says, effective immediately, Stage 1 water conservation regulations have been removed in the Chapman water system.

In October, the regional district said the reservoir — which serves about 90 per cent of residents in the area — was at risk of “imminent exhaustion” as southern B.C. recorded an unseasonably dry summer and warm fall.

A local state of emergency was declared, operations at the local pool and ice rink were affected and certain types of businesses were closed by the regional district to ensure adequate levels of drinking water.

The statement says there was uncertainty about fall and winter water supplies because of the extended summer drought, followed by freezing temperatures that could have stopped rain from recharging Chapman Lake.

The district says staff will continue to monitor creek flows and snowpacks in the watershed, but flow data from the reservoir confirms all conservation regulations can be lifted.

RELATED: B.C.’s Sunshine Coast declares state of emergency over drought

RELATED: Drought state of emergency lifted for B.C.’s Sunshine Coast, water restrictions stay

Climate change

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
$7 out of every $10 earned goes towards mortgage payments in Victoria: report
Next story
Trudeau to present health-care offer to premiers in long-awaited meeting for new deal

Just Posted

(NEWS FILE PHOTO)
City of Port Alberni proposes 8% tax increase in first public look of 2023 draft budget

Lauren Falls of Port Alberni has been nominated for a Juno award. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s Lauren Falls nominated for Juno Award

B.C.’s Lt. Governor Janet Austin at the B.C. Legislature ahead of the annual Throne Speech on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns is urging the Canadian government to push for the kind of Social Security bilateral agreement the UK has with many other countries. (Submitted photo)
Courtenay-Alberni MP urges Canada to negotiate end to UK pensioners cost-of-living index freeze

Pop-up banner image