Watermain break in Cherry Creek prompts late-night alert

Properties near Hollies Golf Club and Walmart experience decrease in water pressure

Workers repair a water main break in Cherry Creek on March 8, 2022. The water system is 60 years old. (WES KOVACS/ Special to the AV News)

A watermain break in Cherry Creek will affect Port Alberni residents living in the vicinity of Hollies Golf Club and Walmart.

An alert about the break was issued in the early-morning hours of Monday, June 13.

The break occurred on Old Nanaimo Highway West. Cherry Creek Waterworks District hopes to have crews onsite first thing Monday morning to fix the break.

Residents living west of Edland Road will experience a “significant decrease” in water pressure. This includes all properties from 2945 Alberni Highway and Breakers Marine west towards Walmart.

More information on the alerts can be found online at cherrycreekwater.com. Residents can sign up for alerts at this website.

Cherry Creek’s water main underwent flushing the week of June 6–10, 2022. The system also experienced a break in its main supply line in March, putting the community under a boil water advisory for a couple of weeks due to excessive turbidity.



