An RCMP officer talks with an anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrator at road block on the highway in Milk River, Alta., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

An RCMP officer talks with an anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrator at road block on the highway in Milk River, Alta., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

‘We hear their frustrations’: RCMP unsure when Alberta border protest will end

‘This is a constant state of evolving evaluation’

An RCMP spokesman says there’s no way to predict when the protest at Alberta’s main border crossing will end but he understands the public’s growing frustration as it drags on.

Demonstrators began parking their trucks and other vehicles last Saturday near the crossing at Coutts, Alta., in solidarity with similar events in Ottawa and other locations to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates and broader public health measures.

The impasse stranded travellers and cross-border truckers for days, compromised millions of dollars in trade and impeded access to basic goods and medical services for area residents.

An agreement with the protesters opened up a single lane in both directions on Highway 4 and truckers hauling cargo were finally able to cross the border into the U.S.

Coutts Mayor Jim Willett has called for the protest to end and says it has cut off village residents from medical services.

RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said he understands why people are upset since it has been nearly a week.

“We hear their frustrations. I understand that,” Peters said Thursday.

“I’ve spoken several times about how this has affected the town of Coutts and the town of Sweetgrass (Montana). We continue working toward bringing this to an end.”

Peters said he doesn’t know what is going to happen next in the dispute because every single incident is different, nor can he say if police intend to take action to deal with what he calls an “unlawful protest.”

“I don’t have a line in the sand. This is a constant state of evolving evaluation right? This changes minute by minute, hour by hour,” he said.

“The one thing that does stay consistent throughout is the constant dialogue that we’re having.”

—Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

RELATED: ‘It feels great’: Trucks heading to U.S. finally get through Alberta blockades

RELATED: Ottawa police deploy ‘surge’ in response to ongoing protest

CoronavirusTrucks

Previous story
Ottawa police deploy ‘surge’ in response to ongoing protest

Just Posted

(Black Press Media files)
Port Alberni property crime spiked in last three months of 2021

From left to right: Anita Sutherland (director of operations at McLean Mill) and Daryl Robbins (owner of Robbins & Company) present a cheque to Barb Kalugin and Steve Kalugin (co-chairs of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation Community for Kids - Port Alberni), accompanied by Bill Collette (CEO of the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce). (TERESA BIRD / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
McLean Mill raises more than $10K for BC Children’s Hospital

‘Swimming Koi,’ a watercolour and ink on paper, is one of Port Alberni artist Sarah Williams’ pieces included in her Guppy Love collection. Williams’ multimedia work is on exhibit at the Rollin Art Centre until Feb. 26, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Port Alberni artist Sarah Williams follows her dreams

Island Health is reporting two cases of COVID at Berwick on the Lake in Nanaimo. (Google Maps)
New COVID outbreaks declared in Nanaimo and Port Alberni, 3 lifted in Victoria, Courtenay