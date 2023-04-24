Weapons, pills, and ‘drug-rip’ tools found after Island police stop uninsured pickup

Three people arrested by Nanaimo RCMP for various drug and weapons offences

Nanaimo RCMP pulled over an uninsured pickup truck and seized drugs, guns and cash last week. (Photo submitted)

RCMP pulled over a suspicious vehicle and seized weapons, drugs and cash and arrested a suspect they say was a dangerous offender.

The incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. on Tuesday April 18, in the 4000 block of Departure Bay Road, according to a Nanaimo RCMP press release. A Toyota pickup caught the attention of a patrolling officer because it had no front licence plate, and the officer also ran a computer check which showed the truck had no insurance.

“Once stopped, the officer quickly identified the three occupants as being active in the local drug trade,” noted the release.

The officer could see a hunting knife and a collapsible baton inside the vehicle, and with the help of other officers, a further search was conducted.

“Inside the vehicle, a large tool bag was located. Inside of it was found an unloaded tactical semi-automatic pistol grip shotgun, face masks, zap straps, and other items commonly used in the commission of and to carry out violent crimes and ‘drug rips,’” the press release stated.

The driver was in possession of “a large quantity of unknown pills” and several hundred dollars in cash. Another bag was also found that contained multiple cell phones, a baseball bat and more suspected illegal pills.

The 38-year-old driver and his two passengers, a 27-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, were arrested on various drug trafficking and weapons charges and were later released with a Sept. 5 court date.

“In situations where a large quantity of unknown drugs, various prohibited weapons and multiple offenders are involved, it is not uncommon for officers to release the suspects on undertakings that compel them to appear in court at a later date,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the relase. “This affords the investigators time to analyze the evidence, gather expert evidence, prepare their reports and then forward their findings to Crown for charge approval.”

