Chris Francey of the West Coast General Hospital Foundation stands with several West Coast General Hospital staff members beside the new gazebo. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

West Coast General Hospital gets an outdoor gazebo for patients, families

The $3,000 cost was covered by Canadian Tire, hospital staff

Patients at Port Alberni’s West Coast General Hospital will now be able to enjoy a new gazebo and outdoor furniture thanks to some help from the West Coast General Hospital Foundation.

The gazebo and several chairs were installed a couple of weeks ago outside of the hospital’s medical-surgical ward. Two-thirds of the $3,000 cost was covered by Canadian Tire, while the other third of the funding came from hospital staff contributions.

WCGH Foundation Chris Francey said it’s a common misconception that the foundation’s funding comes from outside donors.

“The staff is also contributing to the well-being of the patients,” he explained.

The donation from Canadian Tire, Francey added, was an unexpected and welcome surprise.

The installation was put up for patients and their families to enjoy a quiet space outside where they can sit in the shade.

“They had nothing here before,” said Francey. “Now they have a nice place to come and enjoy. This place is really for the patients and their families.”

The WCGH Foundation is one of the hospital’s fundraising partners, raising funds to purchase essential equipment. For more information about the Foundation, or to make a donation, contact wcghfoundation@viha.ca or call 250-731-1370, ext. 48148.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Most Read