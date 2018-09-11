West Coast General Hospital, in Port Alberni, BC. NEWS FILE PHOTO

West Coast General Hospital introduces free Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi will be funded by Hospital Foundation

Patients and visitors at the West Coast General Hospital (WCGH) can now stay connected via free Wi-Fi, thanks to the West Coast General Hospital Foundation.

In April of this year, Lake Cowichan resident Sarah Gibson started a petition asking Island Health to introduce free public Wi-Fi for patients. Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a release on Sept. 6 that these efforts have led Island Health to develop a creative solution to provide free Wi-Fi at five Island Health hospitals this month.

Mobile-users at WCGH will be able to access the new service by searching for and connecting to the wireless network “IslandHealthGuest.” Free public Wi-Fi will support basic internet browsing, but not the large bandwiths associated with high-definition video streaming.

The West Coast General Hospital Foundation has committed to pay the operating cost for public Wi-Fi, estimated to be around $2,000 annually. Island Health will provide the service within the hospital’s existing Wi-Fi system, without adding any new wireless signals or access points.

“We’re very grateful to the Foundation for supporting this program because many of our patients travel to be here,” said Kelly McColm, interim site manager at WCGH. “This service will help them more easily stay connected to their support network.”

Previous story
Cranbrook man inspires movie ‘The Grizzlies’ set to debut at TIFF

Just Posted

West Coast General Hospital introduces free Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi will be funded by Hospital Foundation

Campfire ban lifted for Coastal Fire Centre

There have been 135 human-caused wildfires in the region since April 1

ELECTION 2018: Debbie Haggard looks for positive change in Port Alberni

The small business owner will be running for city council on Oct. 20

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs start the season with a pair of wins

New leadership group named for 2018-19 season

Young Port Alberni musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan was invited up on stage in Vancouver

PHOTOS: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9/11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Emotional classic car auction raises $100K for Alberta kids who lost parents

Red Deer couple was killed in a motorcycle crash last spring

Feds settle lawsuit with moms denied extra EI benefits for sick leave

The government said it made the wrong decision and is agreeing to pay an estimated $11 million to about 2,000 women

Will legalized marijuana impact the Canadian military?

Allies have been closely following Canada’s year-long work to develop its policy on pot

Cranbrook man inspires movie ‘The Grizzlies’ set to debut at TIFF

‘The Grizzlies’ is based on Russ Sheppard’s experiences teaching and coaching lacrosse in the Arctic

150 wigs meant for kids with cancer stolen in Vancouver

Police say the wigs are worth $2,500 each, stolen from Eva and Company Wigs

Court asked to review limits on B.C. conservation officers’ power to kill wildlife

The case stems from when a bear cub was put down in 2016

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Most Read