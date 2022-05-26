(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

West Kelowna RCMP detonate explosive device found on roadside

The item was found on Bartley Road on Thursday, May 26

UPDATE May 27 at 12 p.m. – The suspicious object investigated by the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) was determined to be an explosive device.

The EDU destroyed the device locally.

In assistance with the EDU and their Forensic Identification Section, West Kelowna RCMP are continuing to investigate.

If you or anyone you know has any information about this, call the RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crimestoppers to stay anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers.net

Original

West Kelowna RCMP are investigating a suspicious item found on Bartley Road Thursday morning (May 26).

At 8:27 a.m., RCMP responded to reports of the item on the shoulder. Both the RCMP and the Explosives Disposal Unit EDU are on scene investigating.

Police are turning vehicles around at the scene.

Residents in the area have not been evacuated but officers have gone door-to-door asking that they stay home until the investigation is complete. There are about 10-15 homes in the area.

Capital News will update the situation as it unfolds.

