Hereditary chief (tyee hawilth) Derek Peters from Huu-ay-aht First Nations and his daughter Olivia sign an agreement with Western Forest Products using a traditional cedar bark signature at a ceremony in Anacla in 2018. (HEATHER THOMSON PHOTO)

Western Forest Products sells ownership interest to Huu-ay-aht First Nations

Huu-ay-aht will acquire seven percent ownership interest in APD sawmill

Western Forest Products (WFP) has sold a share of its Alberni Pacific Division (APD) Sawmill to Huu-ay-aht First Nations.

On Monday, March 16, WFP and Huu-ay-aht reached a $36.2 million agreement whereby Huumiis—a limited partnership owned by Huu-ay-aht First Nations—would acquire a majority ownership interest in Tree Farm Licence 44 (TFL 44) Limited Partnership. With this agreement, Huumiis will own 51 percent of TFL 44, while WFP will own the other 49 percent.

Huu-ay-aht First Nations first purchased interest in Western Forest Products back in 2018.

In Monday’s agreement, WFP also transferred its APD Sawmill into a newly formed limited partnership, along with other assets and liabilities. Huumiis will acquire a seven percent ownership interest in this partnership.

“This agreement is an example of how collaboration between First Nations and the private sector can contribute to reconciliation,” said Don Demens, Western’s President and Chief Executive Officer, in a press release.

Huu-ay-aht First Nations head hereditary chief Derek Peters added that it is an important step to gain more control over the traditional territory of the hereditary chiefs.

“This is an historic announcement that is fundamentally about reconciliation and forestry revitalization,” said Huu-ay-aht Chief Councillor Robert J. Dennis Sr. “This agreement will enable Huu-ay-aht to have more jurisdiction over our hahuułi (traditional territory), strengthen the long-term sustainability of the forest sector in the Alberni Region, provide strong environmental stewardship that aligns with Huu-ay-aht’s forestry guiding principles, and create more opportunities for First Nations, including our citizens.”

forestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Business as usual’: B.C. truckers crossing U.S. border despite COVID-19

Just Posted

Western Forest Products sells ownership interest to Huu-ay-aht First Nations

Huu-ay-aht will acquire seven percent ownership interest in APD sawmill

Meals on Wheels in Port Alberni loses kitchen under BCLC’s gaming centre closure

The Cypress restaurant at Chances Rimrock usually cooks for homebound clients

City of Port Alberni, ACRD close facilities in wake of COVID-19 restrictions

Offices will continue to do business remotely; rec facilities are now closed to public

Visitor restrictions in place at Island Health facilities in response to pandemic

Effective immediately, no visitor who is unwell may visit any Island Health facility

Port Alberni gains new police officer with provincial funding

Majority of Port Alberni RCMP officers funded by the city

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

LNG Canada to halve its Kitimat workforce

Many have left town already

Okanagan grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19

Move will comply with ban on gatherings of 50 or more people in B.C.

BC Ferries cancels sailings between Vancouver, Victoria

Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay noon, 2 p.m. sailings cancelled Tuesday, Wednesday

Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum

The Kwakwaka’wakw Heraldic Pole was originally completed in 1953

COVID-19: Former Green Party leader self-isolates, works from home, contemplates ukelele lessons

May is working remotely, calls for measure to help protect workers from economic effects of COVID-19

Gift card purchases could help small Canadian businesses cope with COVID-19: experts

There are 1.14 million small businesses in Canada, accounting for 97.9 per cent of the country’s employers

Most Read