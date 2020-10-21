People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2
WestJet will soon be offering full refunds to all customers who had their flights cancelled due to COVID-19, the airline announced Wednesday (Oct. 21).
The airline said refunds will be offered in the original form of payment.
More to come.
@katslepian
katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.
Air TravelCoronavirusWestJet
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here