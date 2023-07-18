A downed power line has started a fire in the Fintry area. (Chris Hill)

Evacuation alert still in effect due to wildfire north of West Kelowna

DriveBC will be providing their next update at 10 a.m.

The Bald Range Creek wildfire is still deemed ‘out of control’ on Tuesday morning, July 18.

Despite being out of control, BC Wildfire Services now lists the blaze as 4.08 hectares, instead of five, like crews stated on Monday night.

Westside Road, between Main Street and Shelter Cove will remain closed because of the wildfire. DriveBC’s next update is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The evacuation alert put in place by Central Okanagan Emergency Services on Monday night remains in effect for the 18 properties within the Electoral Area West from 3985 to 4069 Westside Road.

Only 69 BC Hydro customers are now affected by the power outage, which was caused by a downed power line. While BC Wildfire Services states the cause of the blaze is under investigation, there are reports that the downed power line started the blaze. A BC Hydro Crew has been assigned to the scene.

Black Press will keep updated throughout the day.

READ MORE: Kelowna apartment building evacuated for cooking fire

READ MORE: Residents safely escape West Kelowna house fire

B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsCity of West Kelowna

